

For now, all Andrew Luck can do is focus on his rehab and taking selfies. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Almost two months after Indianapolis Colts Coach Chuck Pagano mentioned the words prayer and hope in saying there was no timetable for the return of Andrew Luck, there’s still no timetable for the quarterback to hit the field again.

Don’t look now, but the Colts open the season in a little more than 30 days and it might be a good thing if the franchise quarterback, who underwent shoulder surgery in January, were throwing and practicing with his teammates.

“We are where we are with that,” Pagano told reporters Tuesday (via ESPN). “There’s no timeline. When they say he’s healthy and ready to go, we’ll get him out there. He’s played a lot of football.”

[The Colts seem pretty concerned with Andrew Luck’s injury]

And he’s been battered, bruised and hit more than most quarterbacks who were No. 1 draft picks and were handed contracts worth north of $140 million. The plan all along was to keep him from throwing until his surgically repaired labrum has fully healed and he was placed on the physically unable to perform list. The plan is to move him from it before the regular season begins. Otherwise, he’d have to miss the first six games if he’s on the PUP list when the season begins.

QB knockdowns (hits + sacks)

2012 leader – Andrew Luck (122)

2013 leader – Andrew Luck (115)

2014 leader – Andrew Luck (115) — Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) May 18, 2015

The Colts have kept their prized quarterback’s injuries under wraps since drafting him in 2012 and were nonchalant about finding a strong offensive line to protect him. That, coupled with his own reluctance to protect himself, has led to a number of injuries, including a lacerated kidney and a partially torn abdominal muscle. Shoulder experts have said that Luck’s recovery from labrum surgery is on pace for the usual six- to nine-month window, but the Colts aren’t offering many reassurances about their prized player, whose shoulder injury lingered for more than a year before surgery was performed.

It’s enough to alarm anyone, especially given how emaciated Luck looked in early June. Still, the Colts were biding their time.

“No pressure on Andrew — none,” Chris Ballard, who replaced Ryan Grigson as general manager, said in the spring (via the Indy Star). “I want to do what’s right for Andrew and his career. We’re not going to force Andrew Luck and put a timetable on him and say, ‘You have to be back by this time.’ This is a team game, and it’s our job to put enough around him and find a way to get it done if he’s not in the mix. And if he’s not ready right away, we’ll move forward.”

That means that Scott Tolzien, Stephen Morris and Phillip Walker are their quarterback options.

Read more:

Scot McCloughan did a Twitter Q&A that Redskins fans will love

Verizon Center is now Capital One Arena

Injuries and the Colin Kaepernick have given the Ravens an eventful training camp

Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis steps away from team to ‘focus on a minor health issue’

Kyle Shanahan, after Redskins chaos and Super Bowl collapse, is ready to fix the 49ers