

Karsten Warholm of Norway is a new runner to watch. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Outside of Norway, most people probably hadn’t heard of Karsten Warholm before Wednesday night. That’s when the Norwegian sprinter shot to fame, not just for winning the men’s 400-meter hurdles, but for his reaction afterward when he realized he beat the event favorites, European champion Yasmani Copello of Turkey and reigning Olympics winner Kerron Clement of the United States. Copello and Clement settled for silver and bronze, respectively, finishing more than a tenth of a second behind Warholm’s time of 48.35 in rainy conditions at the IAAF World Championships in London.

Karsten Warholm's reaction to winning gold is absolutely priceless. pic.twitter.com/y62qfoRGMd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 9, 2017

Warholm, 21, looked more shocked than anyone at his upset win, reacting with a jaw-dropping expression that made him an instant Internet darling.

A MEME just born pic.twitter.com/xKunKfV1Dc — Juanjo Madariaga (@Juanjom76) August 9, 2017

The Norwegian’s win took a while to set in, and still hadn’t by the time sports photographers reached him on the track.

“What’s going on, is this real?” Warholm reportedly asked Reuters photog Phil Noble.

Noble said yes, but Warholm apparently still wasn’t convinced.

“Pinch me,” the sprinter said, sticking out his arm, so Noble did, which appeared to finally make things click for the 21-year-old.

“Yes, it’s real,” Warholm said, by then wrapped in his country’s flag and sporting a viking helmet.

Warholm continued to wear the helmet through the night, showing up to his post-race news conference in it, where he further endeared himself to his new fans as he talked about his winning race strategy, which consisted of no pacing in the notoriously difficult event, but instead just running and jumping as fast as he could.

“I’m young and stupid,” Warholm said with a laugh. “And going hard … it works for me.”

Warholm, a former decathlete who only started training in earnest for the 400 hurdles last winter, added he had “huge respect” for Kerron and Yasmani and indicated that he’s excited to be added to their rivalry.

“I think that they want a rematch,” Warholm said, referring to future competitions. “So, it’s gonna be fun.”