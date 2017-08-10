

This happened at a Meowjer League Baseball game. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Down 5-4 in the sixth inning to the Royals on Wednesday night, the Cardinals loaded the bases. All this rally needed was some sort of spirit animal.

And right on cue, a kitty invaded the field from somewhere along the third base line, forcing a delay in the action as a grounds crew member chased after it, taking a few adorable scratches to the hand in the process.

The cat corralled, Yadier Molina (henceforth to be known as Yadier Meowlina) stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and of course this happened on the very first pitch.

Afterward, Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny (a.k.a. Mike Catheny) said he doesn’t like most cats, but he sure likes this cat. He’s feline fine, in other words.

As for Lucas Hackmann, the grounds crew member who took a few scratches as he wrangled the cat:

I'm okay. You're welcome — Lucas Hackmann (@LHackmann) August 10, 2017

The Cardinals have a long, fruitful history with feline pitch invasions. Last year, a cat scampered onto the field in Anaheim during St. Louis’s game against the Angels (who already have a rally animal and thus were no longer taking applications). The Cardinals won that game, too.

MLB animals on the field, ranked.

Cats Squirrels Birds that won’t leave Insects

