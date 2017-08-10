

Things get ugly between the Chargers and Rams. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Visitors to the Chargers’ official website are presented with the phrase, “Fight for LA.” While presumably intended in a figurative sense as the team prepares for its first season in Los Angeles, that fight began in earnest Wednesday, with brawls breaking out between the Chargers and Rams during a joint practice.

The practice was held at the Rams’ training facility at UC Irvine, and it featured at least three fights. The first fracas saw Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson throwing a punch at the head of Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

Another Rams cornerback, Nickell Robey-Coleman, shoved Inman down, at which point Keenan Allen threw Robey-Coleman to the ground. Players from both teams rushed over to jaw at each other, with Chargers running back Melvin Gordon later saying, “Your brother’s going to war, you’ve got to be there to back him up.”

Five minutes into 1-on-1's and the "Fight for LA" has begun #RamsCamp pic.twitter.com/GQ4tEP2kat — Maximo Blu Gonzales (@BluMambaSports) August 10, 2017

Fight breaks out between #rams and #chargers. Missed first two solid punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/cwixj6YWBv — Lisa Lane (@LisaLane_Sports) August 10, 2017

“He probably landed a punch on my helmet, which is kind of nothing. I think that’s stupid,” Inman said of Johnson to the Los Angeles Times. “If you break your hand, then what?”

Shortly after that, Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines and Chargers wide receiver Jamaal Jones got into it, causing teammates to converge on the melee and throw more punches.

Robey-Coleman and Gaines were involved in another fight, this one involving Chargers defensive end Chris McCain during a special-teams drill. Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn decided that was enough, and he yanked McCain off the field.

“At some point, you have to make an example out of somebody,” Lynn said. “We weren’t gonna fight all day.”

A second fight just broke out at Rams Chargers. #FIGHTFORLA pic.twitter.com/Dg0JmEdj6l — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 10, 2017

EJ Gaines in another fight, he already had a bloody nose from the first one. pic.twitter.com/NGFi2SWxMu — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 10, 2017

“I’ve been a part of something like this when we practiced against the Texans in Washington,” said Rams Coach Sean McVay, a former assistant with the Redskins (via ESPN). “Fortunately nobody got hurt as a result of it. We’ll try to be mindful of those things moving forward.”

The two teams had practiced together last week with little of Wednesday’s unpleasantness, and they will play a preseason game later this month. In a few years, they will be co-tenants at a stadium being built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke, one that lured the Chargers north after 55 years in San Diego.

Although the Chargers played their inaugural season in Los Angeles, they have none of the built-in Los Angeles fan base enjoyed by the Rams, who played in the city from 1946 to 1994 before moving to St. Louis and returning last year. The sense that the Chargers need to battle for attention and loyalty in their new home is behind their “Fight for LA” slogan, videos for which have been tweeted out by players.

“I think we’ve built a nice little rivalry against the Rams,” Gordon said. “That’s kind of what I got out of today.”

Read more about the NFL:

NFL to hire full-time officials in move to improve quality of in-game calls

Robert Kraft recalls Vince Wilfork’s heartfelt relationship with his late wife at retirement ceremony

‘We are where we are’: Colts seem unconcerned about injured Andrew Luck’s timetable

From rampant injuries to Kaepernick drama, it’s been an eventful training camp for Ravens