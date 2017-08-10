Cops: Sachem East football player Joshua Mileto dies after practice injury – Newsday https://t.co/qnjNHGIHRW #SuffolkCounty #LongIsland pic.twitter.com/jxaufW8rv5 — Suffolk County News (@SuffolkLINews) August 10, 2017

Tragedy struck a Long Island high school on Thursday after a strength-and-conditioning drill at football practice resulted in the death of a 16-year-old player.

“A group of athletes were performing a drill carrying a log overhead when the log fell and struck Joshua Mileto, a student at the school, in the head,” Suffolk County police said in a statement (via ABC News), noting officers had launched an investigation of the incident that occurred at Sachem East High in Farmingville, N.Y.

School district Superintendent Kenneth Graham called the incident a “horrific accident” in a statement posted to the district’s website, adding, “words cannot express the grief we feel as a school community.”

According to CBS New York, the accident occurred around 8:40 a.m. ET as several players ran onto the field holding the log above their heads. Two players apparently fell, however, which resulted in the log hitting Mileto.

After the team administered CPR on the field, Mileto was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead, police said.

The unexpected event shook the community and calls for prayer and condolences for Mileto’s team, friends and family streamed in on Twitter.

“We have enacted our crisis intervention team and support services will be made available to students and staff for as long as needed as we mourn and try to cope with this loss,” Graham said in his statement.

