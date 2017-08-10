

Kobe Bryant to play three-on-three? Maybe. But don’t count on it. (Michael Goulding/The Orange County Register via AP)

Pigs flying. Hell freezing over. Kobe Bryant joining Ice Cube’s three-on-three basketball league.

Yeah, none of those things are probably ever going to happen. But the rapper, who owns the Big3 league, is free to keep dreaming, as he did on KTLA Morning News on Thursday.

“I hope so, one day [Bryant will join the Big3],” Ice Cube said. “I hope his competitive juices get to itching him and he wants to come into the league and score 50 and win the game. We hope he’ll play one day.”

No surprise, Bryant, who routinely ranked on Forbes’s top 10 list of best-paid athletes until he retired in 2016, has not said one word publicly about embarking on a new career in the Big3.

[Allen Iverson skipped his Big3 game, so the league suspended him for another]

If Ice Cube really wants a former Los Angles Laker, he would seemingly have a much better chance with Lamar Odom, who has reportedly cleaned up following a tumultuous few years that saw him lose his life to drug addiction.

On Thursday, Odom’s former coach at Rhode Island said the ex-NBA star is open to joining the Big3.

He told me before that he didn’t want to play anymore, but this three-on-three [league] has got him excited,” Jim Harrick told TMZ Sports on Thursday. “And Dion Glover played with him at URI and he’s [the Big3’s] third-leading scorer.”

Harrick added, however, that before Odom competes again, he needs to start working out.

“He’s got to get in shape,” he said. “If he gets in shape he can play with anybody. He’s a big-time player.”

