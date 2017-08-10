

Brooks Koepka apologized personally to the marshal. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It was a brief but scary scene on Thursday, when a wild tee shot from U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka on the 16th hole at the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte hit a course marshal square on the head. The ball bounced back onto the fairway, causing some to wonder if it hit a piece of camera equipment instead.

“That sounded like plastic,” the announcers on PGA.com said when the ball bounced off the marshal’s head with a sickening pop. “That was definitely plastic.”

But when the cameras zoomed in on the aftermath, they saw the marshal on the ground holding his head, while a spot of red on his cap began to expand.

The man did not appear to lose consciousness at any point, and according to follow-up video that aired on PGA.com, the man remained responsive and was even seen smiling.

Koepka, who ended up bogeying the par-4 hole, later went to check on the man. He offered an apology, which the marshal accepted, before signing a glove to give to the man.

.@BKoepka signs a glove for marshal hit by his drive on 16 pic.twitter.com/hu6Zn1G9Tc — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2017

Not a bad souvenir, but that’s a high price to pay.

Koepka, who teed off alongside Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia, finished the back half of the course at even par.

