

Zach Randolph, shown here in July, is facing a felony drug charge in California. (Jeff Morehead/The Chronicle-Tribune via Associated Press)

Zach Randolph, who recently signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Sacramento Kings after spending eight successful seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, was arrested late Wednesday night on a felony marijuana charge in Los Angeles. According to information posted on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website, Randolph was arrested at 11 p.m. local time Wednesday and booked at 4:23 a.m. Thursday. Bail was set at $20,000.

TMZ Sports says police were called to the Nickerson Gardens public-housing complex in the Watts neighborhood around 10 p.m., finding a crowd of people playing loud music and blocking the roadway. Police then detained three people who ran away while grabbing their waistbands, one of them being the 36-year-old Randolph. Police eventually recovered two guns, drugs and cash and impounded two vehicles, TMZ says, but not before officers had to form a battle line after the crowd allegedly grew agitated and vandalized six police cars. No injures were reported.

#LAPD Officer Needs Help Call // 40 Sheriff Units Responding & 20 #LAPD 77th Div. units Responding #NickersonGardens 112th & Zamora pic.twitter.com/9eNg57hB2g — LA Co Scanner (@LACoScan) August 10, 2017

Nickerson Gardens 112th & Zamora officer needs help call floods the area with LAPD & Sheriffs no arrests @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/MQGvOMNfP6 — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) August 10, 2017

According to CBS2 in Los Angeles, police charged Randolph with felony drug possession with intent to sell. In November, voters in California approved an initiative that legalized the possession of up to an ounce of marijuana, though smoking weed in public is subject to a fine. It’s also illegal to sell marijuana without a license, which usually is considered a misdemeanor but can be elevated to a felony if the amount of marijuana involved is more than a couple of ounces. TMZ indicated that that’s the case with Randolph.

Randolph, a two-time all-star who has played in the league since 2001, ran into trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers early in his NBA career, getting cited for underage drinking in his rookie season (he was 20), earning a DUI, punching teammate Ruben Patterson during practice and getting sued for sexual assault by an exotic dancer (to be fair, he was not exactly surrounded by virtue while playing for Portland in the “Jail Blazers” era). While playing for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2009, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI by the California Highway Patrol, earning a two-game suspension. But he also has been something of a fan favorite in both Portland — he was named the NBA’s most improved player in 2003-04 — and in Memphis, where he became the face of a franchise that made the playoffs seven times during his tenure and advanced to the Western Conference finals in 2013.

In July, after a season in which Randolph transitioned successfully into a reserve role in Memphis, he signed a free agent deal with the Sacramento, where he’ll be reunited with former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger.

