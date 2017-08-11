

Denis Shapovalov, 18, is one of the youngest players in the top 200. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Almost a decade before 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov became one of the brightest young stars on the men’s professional tennis tour, he was a tiny kid with long blonde hair posing for photos with Rafael Nadal and Igor Andreev ahead of their match at the 2008 Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Shapovalov, who was born in Israel but moved with his family to Canada at an early age, was at Rogers Cup as a player mascot for his hometown tournament. He escorted Andreev onto center court, helped with the coin toss, shook hands with the players and posed for photos before the start of the match, which Nadal would win en route to claiming the event’s title that year.

Back to the future: that time @denis_shapo was a mascot for Rafael Nadal in 2008…#CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/Tl4toivrGh — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

Fast forward nine years and Shapovalov, now a fast-rising tennis sensation ranked No. 143 in the world, was back on the court with Nadal. Only this time, Shapovalov was Nadal’s opponent. In front of a roaring hometown crowd that included Wayne Gretzky cheering him on, Shapovalov stunned top-seeded Nadal, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), to advance to the quarterfinals.

“It’s what I dreamed of all my life growing up, playing guys like Rafa, Roger [Federer], Andy [Murray],” Shapovalov said after the match. “You know, my dream came true today.”

Shapovalov has given Canadian tennis fans plenty to cheer about. He defeated 2009 U.S. Open champion and former top 5 player Juan Martin del Potro in the previous round and swung freely against the 15-time Grand Slam winner Nadal — a player who Shapovalov said he “grew up watching.”

“I’ve seen [Nadal] win so many Slams,” he said after his victory over del Potro. “Every time I look at him, I think what a ridiculous athlete and what a ridiculous player he is. It’s unbelievable to watch.”

After the match, a frustrated Nadal lamented his loss, saying it was “probably the worst match of the year for me” because of the missed opportunity to regain the world No. 1 ranking. But still the 31-year-old Spaniard had praise for his much younger opponent.

“He played well,” Nadal said. “He has great potential. I wish him the best. He has everything to become a great player. He played with the right determination in the important moments.”

Shapovalov is among the wave of talented young players 21-and-under that the tour has promoted as the Next Gen. Two of those players — Shapovalov and 16-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime — are from Canada.

“We’ve got so many players coming up. Not [just] me,” Shapovalov said during last year’s Rogers Cup. “So of course it’s exciting for Canadian tennis. We are very happy to be a part of it.”

Read more:

Ten years and the threat of a body check later, this fan-turned-NHL player got Ovechkin’s autograph

Alexander Zverev might be tennis’s heir to the Big Four. Enjoy him in this moment.

There’s an art to choosing practice partners at a tennis tournament

With newfound confidence, Citi Open champion Ekaterina Makarova focuses on rebuilding her singles career