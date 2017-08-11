

After months of speculation about who would emerge as the new owner of the Miami Marlins, the world may have finally gotten its answer on Friday. According to the Miami Herald, which cites “a New York based MLB source,” current owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the Marlins to former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and his business partner Bruce Sherman, a New York businessman. The investment group is said to have around 14 other investors, including Michael Jordan, the Herald reports.

If the deal for the team, valued at $1.3 billion goes through, Sherman would become the managing general partner, while Jeter, who reportedly put in $25 million of his own money, would be the main point person for both business and baseball operations, according to the Herald’s source.

Later on Friday, Fox Sports MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal also received confirmation that the Jeter-Sherman group had won the bid.

The Derek Jeter-Bruce Sherman group has won the bidding for the #Marlins, sources confirm to me and @CGasparino. First: @clarkspencer. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 11, 2017

The reports of the winning bid come just days after the Associated Press confirmed a group led by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Quogue Capital investment fund founder Wayne Rothbaum had halted its bid for the team. Besides the Jeter group, the only other bidder who remained after Bush-Routhbaum dropped out was one led by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas, according to the AP. It is not known whether he put in a bid.

No party connected to the reported deal has commented publicly.

It will likely be weeks before Jeter’s group is confirmed as new ownership. MLB officials need to hold a vote to approve the bid, which the Herald reported may not occur until the first week in October.

Once approved, add this to Derek Jeter's achievements: First African-American to run business and baseball ops of a major-league club. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 11, 2017

Loria, who purchased the team for just more than $158 million in 2002, put the team on the market earlier this year after a tumultuous tenure.

The Marlins, who won the World Series in 2003 and got a new $634 million ballpark in 2012 mostly courtesy of the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County, have traditionally lagged behind other teams in attendance. Earlier this year, the Marlins earned the dubious honor of hosting the lowest-attended MLB game (not played behind closed doors) since 1989 when only 1,590 people showed up to watch the team play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Since the team’s inception in 1993, it has never finished the season ranked higher than 26th out of 30 MLB teams regarding average attendance. That peak came last year, when an average of 21,405 fans came to each game. This season, the Marlins are ranked 28th in attendance, attracting an average of 20,796 fans per game, according to ESPN.

