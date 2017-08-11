

Ezekiel Elliott seems likely to be suspended for a few games this season. (David Richard/AP)

The 48-hour deadline Cris Carter promised Monday on FS1 has come and gone, but according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the NFL indeed plans to suspend Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott sometime in the very near future.

[From Tuesday: Cris Carter says Ezekiel Elliott Suspension is forthcoming. Roger Goodell says it isn’t.]

“It may come Friday, it could be bumped into next week,” Florio wrote late Thursday night, adding that he has one league source telling him that the suspension is “definite,” though he doesn’t say how long the punishment will last.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reported late Friday morning that the news could be coming soon, perhaps by 1 p.m. EDT.

ALERT: Source tells me NFL considerng a.m. anncment of 'Violation of Personal Conduct Policy' ruling on #Cowboys #EzekielElliott @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/wck7jM9EPF — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) August 11, 2017

Ross Tucker, a former NFL player who now does radio and podcasts, has a source who says Elliott’s suspension might be longer than anticipated.

Just said on @SiriusXMNFL that I anticipated Zeke suspension to be 1-4 games & got immediate text from good source: "DON'T RULE OUT 6" — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) August 11, 2017

Don't think that means it's definitely 6 just means it's not looking good for Zeke. At all. https://t.co/DxXdYhcaDf — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) August 11, 2017

Fisher reported late Thursday that the NFL has completed the paperwork involved with the investigation and will issue its ruling Friday. He has long predicted that Elliott will be suspended for at least two games.

Here’s one more Dallas news source suggesting Elliott’s suspension could be rather lengthy:

Text I got from a source last night said, "Don't expect to see (Zeke) in September." I think six makes a lot of sense. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 11, 2017

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport adds that, whatever the NFL decides, it will include some sort of suspension. Elliott and the Cowboys will undoubtedly appeal the punishment if they feel it’s too long.

When Zeke Elliott learns his fate, the expectation is it includes discipline. The benchmark is 6 games, could be fewer. Fine possible, too — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017

If what I'm hearing is correct, multiple sources telling me the number is closer to that benchmark. Cowboys nation should brace for this https://t.co/XkvOP7enYj — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 11, 2017

The NFL reportedly is looking into an “accumulation of behaviors” involving Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing yards and attempts during his rookie season in 2016. Elliott’s ex-girlfriend accused him of five incidents of domestic violence over a six-day period in July 2016, though prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, declined to press charges because of “conflicting and inconsistent information” from witnesses. The woman, Tiffany Thompson, also had accused Elliott of pushing her against a wall during a February 2016 incident in Florida. No charges were brought in that case, as well.

Then, in March, Elliott was filmed pulling down a woman’s shirt, exposing one of her breasts, while watching a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas. And in July, he was involved in an altercation at a Dallas nightclub during which a DJ’s nose was broken. Dallas police eventually suspended the investigation after they were unable to locate the victim.

Speaking Tuesday on FS1, Carter alleged that Elliott also could be punished for destroying evidence needed for the investigation, much like Tom Brady was punished over Deflategate.

