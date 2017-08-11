A 2026 World Cup that in some way involves the United States as a host has seemed like a certainty for years now, and in April a joint bid with Mexico and Canada was announced. In some ways it already seems like a done deal: Countries in Europe and Asia cannot host because they already have received the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and South America seems content to wait for the 2030 tournament, which would mark the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup in Uruguay.

That leaves the United States and its enormous North American brethren as standing alone. Almost.

On Friday, the deadline for countries to submit bids, the Moroccan soccer federation announced that it will indeed challenge the North American bid by submitting one of its own.

It’s a long shot, for sure: The United States, which would host 60 of the 80 matches of a tournament that will expand to 48 teams in 2026, has the infrastructure in place already, and Mexico and Canada aren’t exactly lacking for stadiums, either. Plus, by 2026 it will have been 32 years since the United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994, to mostly great acclaim (we’ll just pretend the dome matches never happened).

An African country — South Africa — last hosted the World Cup in 2010. Morocco has submitted numerous bids to host — for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 World Cups — but never has broken through. It was scheduled to host the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, but fears over the Ebola virus forced the tournament’s move to Equatorial Guinea. Earlier this year, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Morocco had the “infrastructure and organizational capacity” to host the event.

FIFA is scheduled to announce the winner in 2020.

