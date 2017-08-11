

Rally Cat has maybe been found. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

When last we checked in on the Rally Cat saga coming out of St. Louis, Rally Cat had escaped from the Cardinals fan who had absconded with it following Wednesday night’s game against the Royals. Rally Cat, you may recall, captured the hearts and minds of a weary nation when it scampered across the outfield during the game Wednesday night, eluding capture for a minute or so until it was wrangled by a Cardinals grounds-crew worker, who received a few kitty scratches for his effort.

[Cardinals scratch out win, are feline fine after purr-fectly timed rally cat storms the field]

The Cardinals showed great worry about Rally Cat’s condition, perhaps because his presence immediately preceded Yadier Molina’s sixth-inning grand slam that provided the winning runs in an 8-5 win.

But on Friday came news from St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach that a kitten that kind of looks like Rally Cat has been found in the Citygarden area where it escaped.

We did trap a kitten at @CitygardenSTL overnight. We will be trying to determine if it is #Rallycat. pic.twitter.com/o5Y5IIcYoU — STLFCO (@stlfco) August 11, 2017

I mean, it kind of looks like Rally Cat in that it’s a cat that is gray and seems predisposed to rally-starting. But Savannah Wrigley, a St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach board member, told KMOX in St. Louis that there’s a pretty good chance that they are one and the same.

“Rally Cat has a very distinctive marking on his shoulder, like a constellation of white dots, and also the fact that he was found where the woman dropped him,” she said.

Or, alternately, the group could contact Lucas Hackmann — the grounds crew member who was wounded by Rally Cat — to perhaps judge if his wounds were delivered by the cat in custody. We’ve seen this before:

