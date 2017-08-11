

Until Thursday, Roger Goodell had not made an appearance at the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium since the 2015 AFC championship game. That was when Deflategate erupted, and since that saga, which ended with a four-game suspension for Tom Brady, the NFL commissioner had been conspicuously absent as New England hosted three more playoff contests, including another conference title game.

But Goodell made a surprise, somewhat surreptitious appearance at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, as he was spotted in a luxury suite with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The two had been friendly before Deflategate, the handling of which drew heated criticism from Kraft, and they appeared to be chatting as New England took on Jacksonville.

According to ESPN, Goodell also paid a visit to Jags owner Shad Khan before leaving at halftime.

Goodell had indicated in March that he would attend the Patriots’ first game, which, as is traditionally the case with the defending Super Bowl champion, will serve as the NFL’s regular season opener. Some wondered Thursday if the commissioner was using his unexpected appearance to wriggle out of that promise, as he could say that he showed up for New England’s first home game of the season, but an NFL spokesman confirmed that Goodell will attend the Week 1 contest against Kansas City.

Those fans, especially the one in Brady’s No. 12 jersey, may come to regret having that photo taken, if his overall unpopularity in New England is any indication. Deflategate turned Goodell into Public Enemy No. 1 in Patriots country, and fans at Gillette took glee in a roaring “Where is Roger?!” during the playoff games he missed.

Goodell had no choice but to be there in person for the Patriots’ Super Bowl triumph in February, and he was drowned out in boos as he handed the Lombardi trophy to Kraft at midfield. The owner then appeared to refer to the Deflategate acrimony when he described the win, which gave New England its fifth championship in the past 15 years, as “unequivocally the sweetest.”

“A lot has transpired over the last two years and I don’t think that needs any explanation,” Kraft said as he held the coveted trophy.

The next day, as he received the Super Bowl MVP award from Goodell, Brady took the high road by saying, “It’s an honor to have the commissioner present us with this trophy.” In June, Kraft said that his friendship with Goodell would likely not “ever be the same,” but he added, “In order to do what is best for the Patriots franchise long term, I believe it is best to compartmentalize and move on.”

Goodell’s appearance Thursday was another step toward moving on, and it could turn out to have been a savvy move if it takes some of the drama away from his Week 1 return to Foxborough, Mass. There’s little doubt that the man who benched Brady, in a case that wound through multiple federal courts, will still be booed heavily, but once that happens, then maybe, just maybe, we can all say that Deflategate is completely over.

