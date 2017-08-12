

Barack Obama appears to be enjoying his post-presidency. (Steven Senne/Associated Press)

Barack Obama isn’t afraid of a little competition. When you’re in politics, you can’t be. Now that the ex-president has finished up his stint as the leader of the free world, however, one might think he’d ease up a bit.

Not so, actor Anthony Anderson told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon this week. Talking about a recent round of golf the “Black-ish” star played with Obama, Olympian Michael Phelps and NBA star Chris Paul, the actor described Obama as one ruthless individual on the links.

“President Obama talked trash all day,” Anderson said, “five-and-a-half hours of nothing but trash talk … and he took all of our money.”

Anderson told Fallon the ex-president walked away with nearly $2,000 from the game, collecting $700 from Phelps, $600 from Paul and $300 from the actor.

“I was like, man, is this even right?” Anderson continued. “I was like, you’re the president, here. Can you take money from civilians?”

Obama apparently answered affirmatively, telling Anderson, “I’m a civilian now. So yes, I can take it.” Anderson also described Obama as a “great golfer,” noting that while he doesn’t hit the ball far, “he’s straight as an arrow.”

“He played with one ball the entire time,” Anthony said. “He didn’t lose a ball.”

Or the round, it seems.

