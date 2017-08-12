Things have gotten truly ugly in Charlottesville, where white nationalists are clashing with counter-protesters and police ahead of a rally that was scheduled to begin at noon Saturday. Among the white-power supporters is an anti-immigrant group called the Detroit Right Wings, which has co-opted a pretty familiar-looking logo.

[Violent clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville]

Here's why there are Detroit Red Wings logos at the Nazi rally in Charlottesville https://t.co/3qaiFe3Nck pic.twitter.com/cFNUkbSZfY — RMNB (@russianmachine) August 12, 2017

In response, the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings issued a statement Saturday condemning the bastardized use of their logo in such a hateful way and threatened legal action:

The Detroit Right Wings are part of the Identitarian movement, which began in Europe but has spread across the Atlantic Ocean in recent years. As of Saturday afternoon, the group was using the altered Red Wings logo as its Twitter avatar:



(@Detroit_Right on Twitter)

