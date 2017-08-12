

Roberto Aguayo may have kicked himself out of a job in Tampa Bay. (Gary Landers/Associated Press)

In 2016, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded two draft picks to move up into the second round to take Roberto Aguayo, a three-time all-American at Florida State. It was the first time a kicker had gone so high since 2005, when the Jets took Mike Nugent.

On Saturday, one year after paying a heavy price to draft the kicker, the Bucs cut Aguayo.

Buccaneers make it official, release their former second-round pick: pic.twitter.com/qjNO9P2Nps — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2017

Aguayo missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal attempt in Tampa Bay’s preseason opener Friday night, prompting reporters to ask Coach Dirk Koetter afterward if he had just kicked himself out of a job.

“Well, that’s something that will definitely be talked about,’’ Koetter said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “You know, I keep saying it, I can’t say it anymore. If you’re a kicker, you’ve got to make your kicks.’’

Aguyao said he just got unlucky on the missed extra point.

“Honestly, the [extra point] felt good,’’ he said. “When I caught it, I knew I pushed it a little bit and I was like, ‘Hopefully it will stay in,’ but it hit the upright. Unlucky. And the last one, I was trying to get a good hit on it. I hit it good and it just started to fade. Not what you want. Not what I wanted. Obviously, not up to the standards that I want. You just have to keep your head up and move onto the next day.

“You wanted to come out and be perfect. I did some good things. I hit some good kickoffs. I had a field goal in there but at the end of the day, it wasn’t what I wanted. I’ve just got to put it in the past. It’s a new day.’’

Aguayo also stunk it up in the early going last year, missing an extra point in the Bucs’ first preseason game and two field goals in their second. And while he recovered a bit in the regular season — his 94 percent success rate on extra points was right at the league average — he still hit just 22 of 31 field goal attempts, his 71 percent success rate putting him at the bottom of the NFL’s kicking list.

Nick Folk, the veteran brought in by the Bucs to compete with Aguayo this season, made a 45-yard field goal Friday night. Aguayo’s longest made field goal last year was just 43 yards.

