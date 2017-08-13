

Sunday was a good day: Ice Cube defeated LaVar Ball in a shooting contest.

Ball, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and the founder of the lifestyle apparel company Big Baller Brand, accepted Cube’s challenge on Friday and said he wasn’t scared of the actor/rapper and Big3 basketball league co-founder. After all, Ball is on record as saying he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one.

The Ball-Cube showdown took place during Sunday’s Big3 action at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Ball and Cube had roughly 70 seconds to make as many shots as they could from the Big3’s designated four-point spot at the top of the key, which is 30 feet from the hoop. (The contest was supposed to last 90 seconds, but was mercifully cut short.)

For some reason, rather than taking turns or shooting at different baskets, Ball and Cube shot at the same hoop at the same time. The chaotic format led to some temporary confusion after Ball raised his arms to celebrate a shot that Cube made.

Ice Cube vs Lavar Ball in the 4-point Challenge. Enjoy. https://t.co/oLD9skbpnG — FS1 (@FS1) August 14, 2017

Even with Ball releasing most of his shots from in front of the four-point spot, he shot several air balls and enough bricks to build a Big Baller Brand warehouse, and Cube prevailed in the end, 2-1.

“That was Cube’s ball,” the PA announcer said after Ball seemed surprised he wasn’t declared the winner. “That was Cube’s ball, LaVar.”

Cube had promised to buy $495 pairs of Big Baller Brand ZO2s for Ball’s AAU team if Ball won. Ball gave his own ZO2s to Team Trilogy’s Rashad McCants after his loss.

LaVar Ball gives Rashad McCants his "Showtime" ZO2s after his 4-point shootout challenge with Ice Cube: https://t.co/U3S2h3HTjq pic.twitter.com/d9QSkCBBrw — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) August 14, 2017

