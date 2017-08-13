Already 6 over par for the tournament, Jon Rahm had no chance of winning the PGA Championship when he teed off Sunday on the 18th hole during the final round at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. The Spaniard ended his weekend with a bogey on the unforgiving 494-yard par-4, but not before dazzling the crowd with one of the most incredible shots of the tournament.

Rahm’s second shot on 18 came to a stop between the hazard line and the creek that runs along the left side of the fairway. Prohibited from grounding the club inside the hazard line, the right-handed Rahm faced a difficult shot on International Left-handers Day. He could’ve hopped into the creek for his third shot, but instead opted for a one-handed swing with his back to the hole. Rahm’s blind chip from 54 yards rolled to within 15 feet of the hole.

“Amazing execution,” CBS Sports’s Jim Nantz said.

Rahm two-putted to finish with a 4-over-par 75 final round.

