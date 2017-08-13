

Alexander Zverev, right, poses with Roger Federer after beating him Sunday to win the Rogers Cup in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press via Associated Press)

After capturing the Citi Open title in Washington, D.C., last week, Alexander Zverev continued his winning ways in Montreal. The 20-year-old German made quick work of 36-year-old Roger Federer in the the Rogers Cup final Sunday, defeating the Swiss great, 6-3, 6-4, in 68 minutes.

The win was Zverev’s fifth tournament victory this year, which ties him with Federer for the most on the ATP Tour. He extended his personal match winning streak to 10 and ended Federer’s win streak at 16. Both men are 5-1 in finals this season, with Zverev’s only loss coming to Federer in the final of the Halle Open in Germany in June.

[Alexander Zverev rolls past Kevin Anderson to win Citi Open men’s title]

Zverev, who improved to 2-2 in his career against Federer, was especially gracious in victory.

“I’m sorry you didn’t win Montreal this year,” Zverev said during the trophy presentation. “Hopefully you have many more years to come back here, and I’m sure you’ll get it.”

"I'm sorry that you didn't win Montreal this year," says Zverev. Nothing but from Roger. #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/BWPRXY3nXf — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 13, 2017

Zverev is the first German since Boris Becker in 1996 to win five titles in a year. He suggested that his latest win meant a little more given his opponent.

“This one against Roger is something so special for me because he was always a great idol growing up for me,” he said. “The greatest player of all time, beating him in a final, not just any final but in the final of a Masters 1000, is amazing.”

Elina Svitolina defeated Caroline Wozniacki, 6-4, 6-0, to win the women’s title in Toronto on Sunday.

Read more:

Alexander Zverev might be tennis’s heir to the Big Four. Enjoy him in this moment.

For tennis players at the Citi Open, there’s an art to choosing practice partners

Dominic Thiem: An heir to tennis’s throne during an age of royalty