Neymar had a goal and an assist in his debut for Paris Saint-Germain. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

If Neymar plays like he did Sunday in his Paris Saint-Germain debut in every game for his new club, perhaps the record $263 million transfer fee PSG paid Barcelona to acquire the 25-year-old Brazilian striker will eventually seem a little less insane.

Playing in front of 17,000 fans at Guingamp’s Stade du Roudourou, Neymar had a part in all three goals and finished with a goal and an assist in PSG’s 3-0 win.

[Neymar’s transfer involves a record amount of money — and a whole lot more]

PSG took a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute on an own goal by Guingamp’s Jordan Ikoko after Neymar’s pass intended for Edinson Cavani was blocked. Nine minutes later, Neymar assisted on a Cavani goal for a 2-0 PSG lead. In the 84th minute, Cavani returned the favor and Neymar tapped the ball into a wide-open net for his first tally with his new club. Neymar is expected to make his home debut at the 48,000-seat Parc des Princes next Sunday against Toulouse.

“I was never motivated by money,” Neymar said earlier this month of his decision to leave Barcelona after four years. “What I think about is happiness. If I was following the money, I would maybe be in some other country.”

Paris Saint-Germain, which finished second in France’s Ligue 1 last season after winning four consecutive titles, has Champions League title aspirations after acquiring Neymar. Club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is convinced that the former Barcelona star is worth the price and estimated that PSG added $500 million to its franchise value by signing him. Sunday’s match did nothing to hurt the team’s stock.

Read more:

Neymar scuffles with Barca teammate after French media reports PSG deal is finalized

As EPL kicks off, relentless transfer news highlights money’s hold over the games

‘MLS has come a long way’: How D.C. United lured two rising Americans home