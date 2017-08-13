

Neymar had a goal and an assist in his debut for Paris Saint-Germain. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

If Neymar plays like he did Sunday in his Paris Saint-Germain debut in every game for his new club, perhaps the record $263 million transfer fee PSG paid Barcelona to acquire the 25-year-old Brazilian striker will eventually seem a little less insane.

Playing in front of 17,000 fans at Guingamp’s Stade du Roudourou, Neymar had a part in all three goals and finished with a goal and an assist in PSG’s 3-0 win.

[Neymar’s transfer involves a record amount of money — and a whole lot more]

PSG took a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute on an own goal by Guingamp’s Jordan Ikoko after Neymar’s pass intended for Edinson Cavani was blocked. Nine minutes later, Neymar assisted on a Cavani goal for a 2-0 PSG lead. In the 84th minute, Cavani returned the favor and Neymar tapped the ball into a wide-open net for his first tally with his new club. Neymar is expected to make his home debut at the 48,000-seat Parc des Princes next Sunday against Toulouse.

HE'S OFF THE MARK!!!@neymarjr gets the goal monkey off his back on his debut, tapping home @ECavaniOfficial's assist! #EAGPSG pic.twitter.com/PonYekEWGE — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 13, 2017

“I was never motivated by money,” Neymar said earlier this month of his decision to leave Barcelona after four years. “What I think about is happiness. If I was following the money, I would maybe be in some other country.”

Paris Saint-Germain, which finished second in France’s Ligue 1 last season after winning four consecutive titles, has Champions League title aspirations after acquiring Neymar. Club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is convinced that the former Barcelona star is worth the price and estimated that PSG added $500 million to its franchise value by signing him. Sunday’s match did nothing to hurt the team’s stock.

Talk about an active first game with the new squad. Neymar's 64 touches in the center third of the field are the most in his career. pic.twitter.com/6GDscIduCq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 13, 2017

Read more:

Neymar scuffles with Barca teammate after French media reports PSG deal is finalized

As EPL kicks off, relentless transfer news highlights money’s hold over the games

‘MLS has come a long way’: How D.C. United lured two rising Americans home