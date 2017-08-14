

Odell Beckham Jr. using two hands — pssshhh — to catch a pass at Giants training camp. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Every time Odell Beckham Jr. steps onto a football field, there’s a good chance the New York Giants’ wide receiver will make a headline-grabbing, highlight reel-worthy play. That’s been true since Beckham snared a kickoff with one hand at LSU and has continued through his first three seasons in the NFL.

Take Sunday, for instance, when Beckham made a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab at training camp.

The whistle blew, but @OBJ_3 had a one-handed catch to make! pic.twitter.com/uIlhp8rXKc — New York Giants (@Giants) August 13, 2017

That catch, which didn’t count because defensive end Olivier Vernon “sacked” Eli Manning before he could release the ball — and also because it’s training camp — already has been downgraded to, at best, Beckham’s second most impressive catch of the summer. His new top play of 2017 came Monday during a one-on-one drill with Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, whose coverage was nearly perfect:

[A fan playing hooky from work got the best video of Terrelle Pryor Sr.’s amazing catch]

So this just happened at #GiantsCamp pic.twitter.com/w3kFtK7gbK — New York Giants (@Giants) August 14, 2017

That’s unstoppable from Beckham, who doesn’t appear to be showing any ill effects of skipping the Giants’ organized team activities in the spring.

Read more:

Odell Beckham Jr.: I believe I will be the NFL’s highest-paid player

Beckham uses social media for good, visits 9-year-old cancer patient in Texas

Does Baltimore want Colin Kaepernick? We asked 21 Ravens fans.

‘This is bigger than me’: Seahawks’ Michael Bennett sits during national anthem