

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea shows a second yellow card during the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for five games after he shoved a referee in the back during the first leg of Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup match against Barcelona on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Ronaldo, who entered the match as a substitute, scored the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute and received a yellow card for taking off his shirt during the ensuing celebration. Ronaldo received a second yellow card and was sent off for diving two minutes later, which prompted the Portuguese striker to shove referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea. Ronaldo was suspended for Wednesday’s second leg of the Spanish Super Cup for receiving two yellow cards and an additional four games for his shove. He will have 10 days to appeal.

Ronaldo shoves referee pic.twitter.com/jB1YRrjSXk — That Dude (@cjzer0) August 13, 2017

“Ronaldo’s sending-off annoys me because even if it is not a penalty, the card is harsh,” Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane said after the match. “We will see if we can do something so that he is available on Wednesday.”

The Royal Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary code calls for a suspension of four to 12 games for “pulling, pushing or shaking, or a general attitude towards the match officials.”

Ronaldo, who has received 10 red cards in his career, also was fined $4,483. He’ll be okay.

Cristiano Ronaldo fined $4,483 for pushing a ref + a red card. With his earnings, that's the equivalent of fining an avg American $1.69. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 14, 2017

