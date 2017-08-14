

Rafael Devers hits a game-tying home run off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning on Sunday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

With one out and closer Aroldis Chapman in to protect a 2-1 lead against the rival Red Sox in the ninth inning, Yankee Stadium was rocking on Sunday night. Boston rookie Rafael Devers changed that with one swing on a 1-2 pitch when he turned around a 102.8-mph Chapman fastball and parked it in the Red Sox bullpen in left field to tie the score. It was the fastest pitch hit for a home run since MLB began tracking such things in 2008.

If Statcast tracked fan emotions, the speed with which this Yankees fan who filmed himself during Devers’s at-bat went from gleeful to despondent would be unmatched.

Sneak peak to tonights reaction. #Chapman vs devers 2 strikes 1 out.. the stadium as electric as its been all year until….#yankees #RedSox pic.twitter.com/DEy83luDNN — Joezmcfly (@JoezMcfLy) August 14, 2017

Feeling good.

Did that just happen?

The Red Sox went on to win the game, 3-2, in 10 innings on Andrew Benintendi’s RBI single, extending their lead over the Yankees in the American League East to 5.5 games.

Read more:

Red Sox ace Chris Sale is the AL MVP, and it isn’t close

Mark it down: MLB’s pennant races are already over.

After Bryce Harper’s injury scare, Nationals should worry only about October

Thanks to Deadspin for sharing.