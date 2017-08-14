

Ric Flair earlier this year. (Frederick M. Brow/Getty Images)

A representative for pro wrestling icon Ric Flair requested prayers and positive energy for the 68-year-old “living legend,” who was hospitalized over the weekend. Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment tweeted late Sunday that Flair is dealing with some “tough medical issues.” ESPN reported Flair was admitted to an intensive care unit, while TMZ, citing an anonymous WWE source, added that Flair was in a medically induced coma and preparing to undergo surgery on Monday afternoon.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

On Saturday, Zanoni confirmed a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet that Flair had been hospitalized, but said he was admitted for “routine monitoring” and there was no reason to panic.

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Flair, a 16-time world champion and member of the WWE Hall of Fame, is the subject of an upcoming “30 for 30” documentary on ESPN titled “Nature Boy,” which premieres Nov. 7. Rory Karpf, the director of the documentary, was among those who requested prayers for Flair on Monday.

Please pray for my friend Ric Flair and keep him in your thoughts — Rory Karpf (@RoryKarpf) August 14, 2017

Pro wrestlers Mick Foley and John Cena, and former WCW president Eric Bischoff also tweeted their support.

Sending positive energy and prayers out to you Ric. We need The Nature Boy around for a long time! @LegacyTalentCEO @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/BFbz6YvB0D — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 14, 2017

Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2017

Thoughts, prayers, and positive thoughts up for @RicFlairNatrBoy. Time to kick-out and make another comeback my friend. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 14, 2017

