Ric Flair earlier this year. (Frederick M. Brow/Getty Images)

A representative for pro wrestling icon Ric Flair requested prayers and positive energy for the 68-year-old “living legend,” who was hospitalized over the weekend. Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment tweeted late Sunday that Flair is dealing with some “tough medical issues.” ESPN reported Flair was admitted to an intensive care unit, while TMZ, citing an anonymous WWE source, added that Flair was in a medically induced coma and preparing to undergo surgery on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Zanoni confirmed a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet that Flair had been hospitalized, but said he was admitted for “routine monitoring” and there was no reason to panic.

Flair, a 16-time world champion and member of the WWE Hall of Fame, is the subject of an upcoming “30 for 30” documentary on ESPN titled “Nature Boy,” which premieres Nov. 7. Rory Karpf, the director of the documentary, was among those who requested prayers for Flair on Monday.

Pro wrestlers Mick Foley and John Cena, and former WCW president Eric Bischoff also tweeted their support.

Read more:

Watch the moment a stunned Yankees fan realizes Aroldis Chapman blew a save

Another day, another incredible one-handed catch by Odell Beckham Jr.

Ezekiel Elliott leads the riskiest picks in fantasy football for 2017 drafts