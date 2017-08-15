

Maria Sharapova, shown here in 2014, the last time she played in the U.S. Open. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

The U.S. Open announced Tuesday that it was giving Maria Sharapova a wild-card entry into the main draw, meaning she will play in a grand slam event for the first time since the Australian Open in January 2016.

Soon after that tournament, the International Tennis Federation suspended Sharapova after she failed a drug test for meldonium, which had been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency starting Jan. 1 of that year. Sharapova claimed she had been taking the drug — which is not approved for use in the United States — since 2006 to treat a magnesium deficiency and irregular EKG results, while also citing a family history of diabetes; she also claimed she was not aware that WADA had banned its use among athletes. Originally given a two-year ban, the punishment was reduced to 15 months upon her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled that Sharapova bore “some degree of fault” but not “significant fault” for the failed drug test.

Once her suspension ended in April, Sharapova was given wild-card entries into tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome but did not play in either the French Open (Roland Garros officials refused to allow her into the qualifying tournament) or Wimbledon (she had to withdraw from qualifying because of a thigh injury). But she’ll be back for the U.S. Open, a tournament she won in 2006 but one in which she has played sparingly in recent years, missing three of the previous four events.

In a statement released Tuesday, the USTA explained the rationale behind its decision and announced that Sharapova will speak to young tennis players about “personal responsibility”:

Further comment from the USTA on Maria Sharapova's wild card. She has volunteered to speak to young US players about anti-doping programme. pic.twitter.com/YgsC0ZUrE5 — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) August 15, 2017

While Sharapova will get a shot at grand slam redemption, her presence also should be a boost for the U.S. Open and ESPN, its broadcast partner, who now will get a big-name player for the Serena Williams-less women’s field. Williams is scheduled to give birth sometime around the end of this month (the tournament begins Aug. 28), and tennis’s grand slam ratings have been struggling without her.

Overall Wimbledon viewership this year was down 10 percent from 2016 and 18 percent from 2015, and the championship match between Garbiñe Muguruza and Venus Williams was the lowest-rated and least-watched Wimbledon women’s final since 2014, which was the last time a Williams sister was not playing for the title. This year’s French Open women’s final between Jelena Ostapenko and Simona Halep saw even steeper declines and was the lowest-rated French Open women’s final since at least 1996.

Last year, TV ratings for the U.S. Open women’s final between Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova were down 9 percent from 2015 and 66 percent from 2014, when Serena Williams won the most recent of her six U.S. open titles in a match that was televised by CBS (and thus drew from a much wider audience than ESPN).

