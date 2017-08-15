

Chad Bettis was all smiles upon his return from cancer treatment. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Chad Bettis received a warm welcome in Denver on Monday night as he took the field for his first start of the season, the home crowd welcoming the Rockies right-hander and clubhouse leader back after nine months of treatment for testicular cancer.

But things almost immediately went south. Atlanta’s Ender Inciarte, the first batter Bettis faced, hit a line drive that skipped past Gerardo Parra in left field. But trying to stretch his triple into a leadoff inside-the-park home run, Inciarte was thrown out on a relay throw home from shortstop Trevor Story.

“I went from incredibly high to ‘oh, no,’ ” Bettis told the Denver Post. “But Parra ended up making a spectacular play. To see guys give their 100 percent effort for me is all I can ask for.”

The crisis averted, Bettis settled down and threw a seven-inning gem, allowing no runs on six hits with zero walks. And while he didn’t factor in the decision — the Rockies scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to secure a 3-0 win — Bettis was just overjoyed that he was back on the mound after his cancer scare.

“It crept in when I woke up,” an emotional Bettis said after the game. “Just thinking about everything that happened, everything my family went through. I was holding back tears until the game started.”

Bettis had surgery to remove a tumor in December and began nine weeks of chemotherapy in March after doctors discovered that cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. At that point, it wasn’t at all certain that he would pitch this season, robbing the Rockies of their team leader in victories (14) and innings pitched (186) in 2016 and a veteran who could provide some stability and guidance for a young pitching staff. But his return seemed to galvanize his teammates for the playoff push (the Rockies are firmly entrenched as one of the two NL wild-card teams, five games ahead of their nearest competition).

“Normally I don’t feel nervous for any game, but the emotions that we all had when he was coming from the ‘pen after his warmups and just crossing next to us, just giving him a high five, the way he looked so locked in, it was impressive,” Colorado right fielder Carlos Gonzalez said, via MLB.com.

THE ONLY SCORE THAT MATTERS TONIGHT Chad Bettis: ☝️

Cancer: 0 pic.twitter.com/Y4wV3JDAi9 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 15, 2017

