Hollywood didn’t just lose an up-and-coming stuntwoman when Joi “SJ” Harris died Monday while filming a scene for the action move “Deadpool 2.” The motorcycle-racing world also lost a pioneer.

Billing herself as “the first licensed African American woman in U.S. history to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events” on her website, Harris was lauded for her fearlessness, which showed not just in the speeds at which she operated her machine, but in the uphill battle she fought to reach the pro-am level of her sport. According to the American Motorcycle Association, which could not confirm whether she was the first licensed African American woman in U.S. history to compete in road racing, Harris was licensed to compete in both Championship Cup Series and American Sportbike Racing Association events.

[Police investigating incident that killed stunt rider on set of ‘Deadpool 2’]

“I am everything people never saw in the sport,” she told Black Girls Ride magazine in 2015, recalling her first amateur race in 2014, when she found most of her competition to be white, male and usually much more affluent than herself. “I was alone for most of the day, scared and in tears. I had no one to talk to and I didn’t know what I needed.”

Harris’s feeling of alienation, however, only fueled her dream to reach the next level. By 2015, she had accrued a bevy of sponsors to help her fund her way in the sport and eventually made it to the pro-am level, where she’s competed ever since, inspiring more and more along the way.

“Sisters on the track are few and far between,” she told Black Girls Ride. I want to show them that there’s more for them to be exposed to. I want to get the kids interested through experience.”

According to her profile on Hookit, a social media app many pro-am racers use to track their progress in the sport, Harris began racing in earnest in 20016, competing in 14 races, where she placed as high as second. In 2017, Harris continued her run, competing last in July at a Championship Cup Series race in New Jersey where she finished 11th.

Despite her rise, however, Harris, a Brooklyn native who previously worked in the medical field, remained aware that there were more barriers to break in the sport.

“It feels like we have so far to go, simply because we can’t change who we are,” she told the blog Eat Sleep Ride in April. “We women can be amazing at this sport and we might go further if we just stop thinking so much. To me, this sport is about knowing and executing; there is no time to think.”

Harris’s death caused many in both the sports world and Hollywood to pause, including Porsche Taylor, the editor at Black Girls Ride.

“Yesterday was a nightmare I was hoping to wake up from,” Taylor wrote. “The weight of her loss is crushing.”

Actor Ryan Reynolds also mourned Harris’s loss, extending his well wishes to her family, friends and loved ones.

“My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world,” he said.

Harris died after losing control of her bike and crashing into a building window, according to CTV News in Vancouver, where the movie is being filmed. Harris was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Deadline, because Domino, the character for whom Harris was performing the stunt, was not wearing one in the scene.

Police and employee safety watchdog WorkSafeBC are conducting investigations into the incident.

