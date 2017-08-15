Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has compiled a .354 batting average, .473 on-base percentage and .628 slugging against the Chicago Cubs since Joe Maddon took over as manager of the North Siders in 2015, so in the top of the fifth inning Monday night, Maddon tried something a little different: He put four fielders in the outfield by shifting usual third baseman Kris Bryant to left-center and putting left fielder Kyle Schwarber near the foul line while keeping center fielder Jon Jay and right fielder Jason Heyward in their usual spots.

And the end result was more of the same:

Not even a four-man outfield could stop Joey Votto.https://t.co/8fO2s2nnmt pic.twitter.com/XGa0py45o9 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 15, 2017

Nothing came of Votto’s double, as the Reds went down without a run in the fifth, but Maddon suggested afterward that he wouldn’t be afraid to trot out four outfielders against him in the future.

“Joey Votto right now is ungodly,” Maddon said, per ESPN.com. “Whatever you do, you’re taking chances anyhow. It’s almost like [Padres Hall of Famer] Tony Gwynn when he was good.

“We’ll continue to throw it out there when we think it’s the right thing to do.”

As pointed out by Sam Miller at ESPN.com, an infield shift might have been the better play here. While four-man outfields are low-risk moves, they also don’t really offer all that much of a benefit because ground balls often get through the infield — as Votto’s did — and many flyballs would have been easily handled by a three-man outfield, anyway. Plus, Votto has hit 53 points lower than his average when facing infield shifts over the past three years, when he’s faced 652 of them.

Miller would know: In 2015, he and fellow Sabremetrics enthusiast Ben Lindbergh were given free rein over the Sonoma Stompers, an independent minor league team. Miller and Lindbergh experimented freely with both five-man infields and four-man outfields.

Though he disagreed with the gist of Maddon’s move, Miller said he couldn’t fault the Cubs manager for trying it.

“But the more compelling reason for both the five-man infield and the four-man outfield was that we were facing batters for whom we couldn’t think of anything else to do,” he wrote. “Our team kept trying to play regular defense against them and we kept failing. So we tried irregular defense. It’s allowed!”

