

Marvin Bagley III combines above-the-rim play with intriguing range. (Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

Marvin Bagley III was seen as 2018’s No. 1 college recruit. Now he may become the NBA’s No. 1 pick in 2018 — after spending a year at Duke.

In an announcement that aired late Monday on ESPN, Bagley picked the Blue Devils, more than adding to the treasure trove of talent heading to Durham, N.C., this fall. Bagley, a 6-foot-11 Arizona native who played this season for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., made official visits to Duke, USC and UCLA.

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski has now landed five top-100 recruits, including three other five-star prospects in Trevon Duval, Wendell Carter and Gary Trent Jr. With Grayson Allen returning for his senior season, the Blue Devils are the favorites to win the national title next year, which would be Krzyzewski’s sixth championship. It’s the second year in a row and third in the past four that he has brought in the nation’s top recruit, following Jahlil Okafor (2014) and Harry Giles (2016).

Duke moves from 7-1 to 3-1 to win the national title after the Marvin Bagley III announcement. (Via: @LVSuperBook) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 15, 2017

Bagley praised the atmosphere of “brotherhood” that “Coach K preached” to him and his family during his campus visit. “You know, I just had a good feeling there ever since they first offered me a scholarship in ninth grade,” he said (via ESPN).

“I’ve always liked Duke. It’s a special place. And you have to be special to be a part of it. So I’m just blessed.”

Bagley, whose father is a Durham native, played for three high schools in four years, following stints at two Arizona academies. Originally a member of the class of 2018, he decided last month to apply for reclassification to play in college this year, and the NCAA could take weeks, if not months, to make a ruling.

While Bagley and Duke are confident he will be allowed to suit up, he also joins Missouri’s Michael Porter as the early front-runners to be the top pick in next year’s NBA draft. Mohamed Bamba (Texas), DeAndre Ayton (Arizona) and Luka Doncic (Real Madrid) are among other young players expected to be coveted draft commodities.

