In a rare move, the Nevada Athletic Commission made an exception to its rules to allow Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to wear eight-ounce gloves in their much-hyped Aug. 26 bout instead of the standard 10-ounce variety that are typically used at the 154-pound weight class. UFC, where McGregor is under contract, was one of the first to break the news midday on Wednesday.

The waiver came after both fighters lobbied for the lighter gloves on social media and made formal requests to the NAC.

As news spread of the exception, some fans on social media assumed the lighter gloves, which are closer to the four-ounce variety McGregor uses for mixed martial arts, might benefit the Irishman more than Mayweather, who has boxed with 10- and eight-ounce gloves in the past.

Others, however, have said the glove weight will likely make no difference, as standard boxing rules still apply, which should give Mayweather — with his undefeated 49-0 record — the edge over McGregor, who has never boxed professionally.

Vegas appears somewhere in the middle, tightening the odds slightly, but still keeping Mayweather the huge favorite, according to MMA reporter Simon Head.

The lighter gloves certainly provide each fighter more of a chance to win by knockout, as the two-ounce difference allows punches to land quicker and harder. It was because of that reason that the Association of Ringside Physicians asked NAC to use “caution” before making the decision to use lighter gloves.

“Unless there is scientific evidence to support the view that such a change might improve the safety of the bout, we should strongly caution against allowing current regulations to be overruled,” ARP board chairman Raymond Monsell wrote in a letter on Tuesday (via MMA Junkie). “To do so would also set a precedent for future bouts.”

Perhaps hoping to combat future requests, NAC pointed out Wednesday’s decision was a “one-time” waiver, according to MMA Fighting.

