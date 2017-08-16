Katherine Berman was killed when her car struck another and veered off the road May 9. (Steven Valenti/Republican-American via AP)

The owner of a Connecticut restaurant that is under investigation in connection with the death of Katherine Berman, the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman, said the establishment was closed on the day of the two-car crash on a Connecticut road.

A state Department of Consumer Protection spokeswoman had said Tuesday that its Liquor Control Commission had opened an investigation into the Good News Cafe in Woodbury after receiving information about the serving of alcohol to Berman, 67. But Carole Peck, the owner, told the Hartford Courant that the cafe was closed May 9, the day Berman and the driver of the other automobile were killed.

“I proved to them through our computer sales and receipts that we weren’t open on the day of the accident and that we are never open on Tuesdays,” Peck said. “So [the state] knows it wasn’t our restaurant.”

Berman was killed when her 2003 Lexus 430 struck the rear of a 2003 Ford Escape driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis. Both veered off the road in Woodbury, with Berman’s rolling down an embankment. Her death from blunt force trauma and drowning was ruled an accident and the state police investigation is pending. The state medical examiner’s office has declined to release toxicology results.

Bertulis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was returning from his daily visit to his wife’s grave when his SUV was struck and hit a utility pole, flipping onto its roof in the middle of the road. He was partially thrown from his vehicle, according to state police. Berman was wearing her seat belt.

Berman was a former teacher who had been married to Chris for more than 33 years and the couple had two children, Meredith and Doug. Berman, who joined ESPN in 1979 and stepped down as a host of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” in January after 31 seasons, was attending the New York Mets’ game against his beloved San Francisco Giants at Citi Field when New York police told him of the accident. The news of Berman’s death shook the ESPN community and drew “an outpouring of love and sympathy” from around the sports world, according to the Berman family.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and sympathy from so many folks we know, and so many others we look forward to knowing,” Berman and the couple’s two children said in a statement released by ESPN later Wednesday. “Kathy Berman had a huge heart, and this would have warmed hers beyond belief. It certainly warmed ours. All of us need to keep the family of Edward Bertulis in our thoughts and prayers as well.”

