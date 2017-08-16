

Sean Payton reportedly was not at all happy about a player’s injury misdiagnosis. (Ron Schwane/AP)

The New Orleans Saints fired team orthopedists Deryk Jones and Misty Suri after a leg injury to top cornerback Delvin Breaux was misdiagnosed, ESPN’s Mike Triplett reported Wednesday. According to Triplett’s source, Breaux’s injury originally was thought to be a bruise, but after his leg was slow to heal, it was discovered that he had a fractured fibula that will require surgery and cause him to miss four to six weeks.

Triplett and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport say the Saints players have not been happy with their medical care for some time, and Triplett reported that Saints Coach Sean Payton “was livid” over Breaux’s misdiagnosis.

The #Saints doctors have been a source of frustration for players for years. This is only the latest example. https://t.co/8ERqNPO6Lh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2017

The New Orleans Advocate reported earlier this week that the Saints were looking to trade Breaux over frustration with his nagging injuries, but “they no longer appear as eager to trade or part ways with him” after learning of the misdiagnosis, Triplett reports.

Jones and Suri work for Ochsner Health Systems, which has been a corporate partner of the Saints for nearly 10 years, according to a recent company news release announcing that Ochsner had been awarded naming rights to the training facility shared by the NFL team and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

Suri also is listed as a team physician for the Pelicans in the NBA team’s most recent media guide. Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune says the Pelicans have been frustrated with their medical staff for nearly a decade.

Both the Saints & Pelicans have had issues with the club’s medical staff in recent years. The issues date back to Brian Young in 2008. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 16, 2017

At one point, Brian Young was a key contributor for the Saints’ defense and signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension in 2008. But he missed 15 games over the 2007 and 2008 seasons thanks to recurring left knee problems that required multiple surgeries. New Orleans cut him in April 2009, and he’s been a Saints assistant coach ever since.

Suri was regarded highly enough to be asked to work the 2016 Pro Bowl.

#Saints Team Orthopedist Dr. Misty Suri was asked to work the Pro Bowl. Here with @camjordan94! pic.twitter.com/D0E28YsOq2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 29, 2016

In 2011, Jones and Suri performed surgery on Payton after he suffered serious leg injuries in a sideline collision during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

