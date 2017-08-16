

Doug Baldwin points out that fans aren’t entirely respectful of the national anthem. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

As he ponders whether to join one of his teammates in protest during the playing of the national anthem, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is mindful that some of the very people who take issue with player protests often are hardly respectful during the playing of the song.

Baldwin’s teammate, Michael Bennett, chose to remain seated for “The Star-Spangled Banner” over the weekend, continuing a protest of social injustice that was begun by Colin Kaepernick last year, and Baldwin addressed what he has seen and experienced while standing on the sideline for the anthem.

“[Bennett] is taking a reasonable and peaceful approach to something that I, I mean, I don’t know who doesn’t think is [vitally] important to our society and the health and wellness of our communities, but yet we’re not talking about people who are in the stands drunk … with their hats still on, yelling at players, cussing during the national anthem,” Baldwin said in a news conference Tuesday (via NewsTribune.com). “We’re not talking about that. . . . I know you guys are reporters and you’ve got to make a story about something, but I just think we’re taking it too far.”

Marshawn Lynch is taking up the protest, too, remaining seated over the weekend during the anthem, and it remains to be seen if the protest spreads. Just as the Seahawks did last season, when they met as a team and chose to make a statement about social injustice and solidarity by joining hands, they’ll figure it out again soon.

“We are going to have a conversation here shortly and again, we try to do things as a team and as a family,” Baldwin said. “We will see how we can support Mike in this situation. . . . We operate as a family. We support our guys in whatever they want to do, whatever endeavors they set out to accomplish or achieve. And Mike has always been one of those leaders in our locker room. We trust him. Again, he is a highly, highly intelligent individual who didn’t just make a decision off the cuff. This is a decision, I know that knowing Mike, he has taken a lot of time and pride in making. So as a family within this organization we fully support what he has done.”

Last year, the Seahawks’ regular-season opener fell on the 15th anniversary of 9/11 and players kept that in mind as they discussed what they would do. Like Kaepernick, Baldwin made the distinction that the protest was because of police brutality and was not directed at the military. Baldwin’s father is a former police officer and his grandfather served in the military.

“I think that anybody should be thinking about that. Even if it wasn’t Sept. 11, the point of the protest is to get people to think,” Baldwin said last year. “I think it’s very ironic to me that 15 years ago on September 11 was one of the most devastating times in U.S. history and after that day we were probably the most unified that we have ever been. And today we struggle to see the unity.”

Baldwin, who said last year that he had received death threats, said he wasn’t worried about whether his support for Bennett, Lynch, Kaepernick and others would anger fans.

“No,” he said. “It’s football. It’s football. I appreciate the fans who come out here and they support us, but it’s football. We’re not saving lives. We’re not police officers. We’re not doctors. We’re football players, first and foremost. If you want to stop watching the game because a guy feels strongly about a very serious topic that’s going on in our society, then that’s your choice. You have the right to freedom of speech. Yeah. If you want to do that — all for it.”

