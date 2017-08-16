

Pakistan cricket fans are mourning the death of Zubair Ahmed, who died on Monday after a pitch known as “a bouncer” hit him in the head.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the 18-year-old’s death early Wednesday morning, implying that Ahmed was not wearing a helmet when the pitch hit him at the club game near his home town of Katlang in the northern part of the country.

Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair's family pic.twitter.com/ZNmWDYaT5w — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2017

The deadly blow to Ahmed, who rose to fame in 2014 when he played for the Quetta Bears, a domestic Twenty20 and list A team, raises more questions about not only the importance of proper safety gear, which is not compulsory under international cricket rules, but also the legality of bouncers. Though not necessarily designed to cause harm to batsmen, bouncers often do. The pitch is thrown intentionally low so that it bounces off the ground and rebounds toward the batsman’s head. Here is an example from a game between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Cricket rules do limit how and when bouncers can be used, but many of the rules, found under the laws governing fair and unfair play, remain subjective. For example, before pitching a bouncer, “the relative skill of the striker shall be taken into consideration.”

As history has proved, however, even the most skilled batsmen aren’t immune to the devastation of bouncers. Renowned Australian test player Phillip Hughes died after he was hit on the back of his neck by a bouncer in 2014. Coroners determined at the time that Hughes, who was wearing a helmet when he was hit, was the one at fault, noting he made “a minuscule misjudgment” when it came to the fast-paced pitch.

“There was no suggestion the ball was bowled with malicious intent,” New South Wales Coroner Michael Barnes said at the time (via the Hindustan Times). “A minuscule misjudgment or a slight error of execution caused [Hughes] to miss the ball which crashed into his neck with fatal consequences.”

Despite the obvious dangers, it’s unlikely bouncers will ever be eliminated from cricket, judging from the backlash some pundits faced when they broached the subject following Hughes’s death.

For instance, retired Herald Sun (Melbourne) columnist Ron Reed wrote in 2014 that the total elimination of bouncers would “turn cricket into an entirely different game, skewing it so far in favor of the batsman that you might struggle to ever finish a match at the elite level.”

He continued: “Sure, it would just about eliminate the risk of physical injury — but it would also remove one of the great challenges of batsmanship, one of the fiercest elements of the contest and one of the most compelling aspects of the spectacle.”

So far, there do not appear to be any calls to rethink bouncers in the aftermath of Ahmed’s death.

