

Nick Saban got a few things off his chest. (Vasha Hunt/AL.com via AP)

Nick Saban’s Alabama football team may or may not be ready for the season opener against Florida State in a little more than two weeks, but at least the coach is in peak form.

“Peak” meaning rantalicious. Saban went off on a roll (Tide) Wednesday when a member of the media, summoning all the innocence of a newborn lamb, asked about outside linebacker Christian Miller. And with that, Saban was off, with said newborn lamb in his crosshairs.

“I don’t know. You guys make all these predictions about everything, about guys that are going to be great players who have been here for two years and who is going to win all the games,” he said (transcript via al.com). “I don’t even know why we play. Why do we even play? Why do we even have practice? Why do we compete? Why do we coach guys? Why do we need to improve when you guys have all the answers to how guys are going to be or how they’re going to do.”

This is the most Nick Saban rant of all time. Mid-season form. pic.twitter.com/v6WJjlVeG0 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 17, 2017

His inner Iverson released, Saban was downright playful, like a kitten with a fresh ball of twine.

“I mean, sometimes I wonder: Why do we play? Why do we even have practice because you guys have all these conclusions drawn about who’s what, how good they are, what they can do. I mean, so why would you ask me? That’s puzzling to me. Why would you ask me? I read stuff all the time like … hmm, that’s nice to know. Where did that come from and then you ask me?”

[Nick Saban has a far-out scheduling plan that would be great for Alabama]

Kierkegaard, er, Saban did offer a little information, even if he could barely suppress a laugh.

“But Christian Miller has done a nice job,” he said. “He’s had a very good camp. He’s doing a nice job. Had a lot of production points in the scrimmage. So we’re really happy with his progress.”

Finally, because he knows how to make an exit, Saban clutched his water bottle and walked off with a parting “And thanks for asking.”

Read more:

Seahawks’ Michael Bennett: ‘It would take a white player to really get things changed’

Sorry for the inconvenience fans, but black athlete activism is multiplying

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh speaks out about ‘violence, terror’ in Charlottesville aftermath

LeBron James says Trump just made hate ‘fashionable again’

Detroit Lions join Red Wings in condemning use of logo by white nationalists