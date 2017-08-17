

Will Roberto Clemente will be MLB’s first saint? (AP)

Richard Rossi is on a mission.

The film director is working to have former major leaguer Roberto Clemente canonized, and he may be one step closer.

Rossi’s journey began after he directed “Baseball’s Last Hero,” an independent film about the life of Clemente, the Pittsburgh Pirates star who a devout Catholic who died in 1972 while attempting to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

To become canonized, potential saints need to show proof of at least two miracles. Rossi claims the first came last month, when former Olympian Jamie Nieto — who played Clemente in Rossi’s film — managed to walk again after a back-flip accident in April 2016 rendered the high jumper partially paralyzed from the neck down. His signature move during his competitive years more than a decade ago, Nieto tried to perform the move as a coach but slipped and broke his neck.

Despite given a slim chance by doctors to regain enough strength and mobility in his legs to walk again, Nieto proved them wrong, the Associated Press reports. The Olympian took 130 nearly unaided steps at his wedding to Jamaican hurdler Shevon Stoddart. He had proposed to her while still in a wheelchair just six months after his accident.

While Nieto credited his recovery to his having “worked really hard,” according to the AP, Rossi credited Nieto’s recovery to the spirit of Clemente. His proof, according to a news release issued by the Christian Newswire, is documented in a letter he wrote last year to Pope Francis.

“In meditation, it was revealed to me that Roberto Clemente was a saint,” Rossi, who began his campaign to make Clemente a saint in 2014, wrote. “I saw a miracle healing of Jamie Nieto. He will walk at his own wedding to show the grace of the sacrament of marriage. Jesus performed his first miracle at the wedding of Cana.”

According to a Religion News Service article from 2014, Rossi and a group of volunteers spent time traveling to hear stories about Clemente and used scientific tools, medical records and other methods to try to verify Clemente’s “miraculous healing touch.”

Rossi did not immediately return The Post’s request to comment about what that next miracle may entail, but he showed enthusiasm for last month’s news, tweeting Clemente’s beatification essentially “greenlights [the player] for canonization.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Rossi, who grew up near Pittsburgh, was the pastor of a nontraditional church in Cranberry, Pa., who was charged in 1994 with attempted murder in the beating of his wife. According to the Post-Gazette, she recanted her story, the trial ended in a hung jury, and he served 96 days in jail after a plea bargain. He and his family moved to Southern California in the mid-1990s, where he became pastor of a church in Long Beach, but left after charges of misdirected funds, the paper said.

