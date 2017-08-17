

Barcelona lost more than the match to Real Madrid on Wednesday, it lost Luis Suarez for a month. (Gabriel Bouys Bouysgabriel/AFP/Getty Images)

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is out four weeks with a knee injury, according to a statement by the Spanish soccer club on Thursday. Suarez’s is the latest injury to plague the Catalan club, with defender Gerard Pique also suffering a groin sprain.

The club said tests on Suarez revealed the Uruguayan has a distended “posterior articular capsule in his right knee,” that occurred in the second half of Barcelona’s 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup, to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Real Madrid was without star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended for five games after receiving two yellow cards in Real Madrid’s 3-1 first leg win over Barcelona on Sunday.

Unlike Suarez, Pique isn’t expected to be out for long and his “recovery will decide his availability for the game against Betis.” Pique continued to make headlines Wednesday, when he said this was the first time in his nine-year career with Barcelona that he felt “inferior” to Real Madrid.

Suarez also will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Argentina on Aug. 31 and Paraguay on Sept. 5. The match against Argentina would have been a showdown between Suarez and Argentine star Lionel Messi, Suarez’s Barcelona teammate. Barcelona kicks off its La Liga season Sunday.

Without Suarez, Barcelona’s front line is even thinner. The club already lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. PSG paid more than $260 million for the 25-year-old Brazilian, who had a goal and an assist in his debut for the club.

Barcelona General Manager Pep Segura said Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho and France striker Ousmane Dembélé “are very close” to joining the team. He said while the team has deals in the works, no player has been signed yet.

On Thursday, Barcelona added Paulinho, the ex-Tottenham midfielder. It was the club’s first signing since Neymar’s transfer.

During the Clasico on Wednesday, PSG took to Twitter seemingly to troll struggling Barcelona with a smiling picture of Neymar and one of him working on with his new teammates.