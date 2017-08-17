

Sean Smith is in his second season in Oakland. (Jim Brown/USA Today Sports)

Raiders cornerback Sean Smith has been charged with felony assault for allegedly beating his sister’s boyfriend. If convicted, the ninth-year player could face up to seven years in prison.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced two charges Thursday against Smith, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury. Authorities are claiming that Smith “allegedly beat and then stomped on the victim’s head,” in an incident that occurred in the early-morning hours of July 4.

Smith was taken into custody and remained in a Pasadena jail Thursday on $80,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 29 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Smith’s attorney, Daniel Rosenberg, told ESPN that his client has maintained his innocence and will plead not guilty. “The plan is to fight the charge all the way through,” Rosenberg said.

Smith, 30, is in his second season with the Raiders, after starting his career as a second-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2009 before spending three seasons with the Chiefs. He signed a four-year, $40 million deal with Oakland in 2016, but has been viewed as a disappointment, and is reportedly in danger of losing his starting job this season.

The Raiders might put Smith on paid leave while his case plays out. “We are looking into the matter to understand the facts,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk.

