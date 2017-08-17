

Ric Flair remains hospitalized with still-unknown medical problems. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Wrestling legend Ric Flair remains in an Atlanta area hospital with “multiple organ problems,” his fiancee announced Wednesday on Facebook (TMZ has the screengrab of the posting).

Wendy Barlow, who said she took the 68-year-old Flair to the hospital on Friday after he began suffering “severe abdominal pain,” added that he remained in critical condition and “still needs prayers.” She also said reports he had colon surgery — which appear to have originated on social media from longtime wrestling announcer Gene Okerlund — were incorrect.

On Monday, one of Flair’s representatives said he had successful surgery — not on his heart — but warned that the 16-time world champion had “a long road ahead.” The next day, Flair’s daughter Charlotte posted a photo on Instagram thanking everyone for their support and calling her father “a fighter.”

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. 🙏🏻💜 We will update everyone when we have more information. 💪🏻😀❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Fellow wrestling icon Hulk Hogan tweeted his support for Flair on multiple occasions.

Ric Flair only prayers,love and positive thoughts,now it's time to kick out because you can and you will always be "The Man" my brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 15, 2017

The Lord says"the number of your days shall be forfilled" Ric Flair you have many more days,Godspeed,only perfect health my brother love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 17, 2017

