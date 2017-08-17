

Stefon Diggs is taking his love of coffee to a whole new level. (Via @MACHE275 on Twitter)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs will take his love for a popular coffee chain to the next level when he plays the Seattle Seahawks in preseason Friday night. He’ll be sporting custom Starbucks-inspired Nike cleats, made by Mache Custom Kicks.

The shoes replicate a Starbucks coffee cup, with a matte white base, a brown thick stripe and Starbucks logo on top to act as the coffee sleeve, dark green laces and the words “Starbucks” on the inner part of both cleats.

Trying to stay true to Starbucks as possible, the shoes even have Diggs’s last name spelled incorrectly: Digz.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell said on Twitter since the brand name was on the shoes, they would still be subjected to a fine if Diggs wore them during the game.

Rovell had reported that the NFL would be loosening its restrictions on custom cleats this season and said: “During pregame warmups, players can wear any design they want, so long as it doesn’t depict commercialized or trademarked logos, other than the league-approved footwear brands (Nike, Under Armour and Adidas). The cleats also can’t have anything that would be deemed offensive or express political views.”

Mache Custom Kicks took to Twitter to respond to Rovell and said Diggs would be bringing a “spare pair” to Seattle. The designer also said on Twitter there was nothing official with Starbucks in terms of a partnership, “just some artistic expression for a mans love of StarBs.” And Diggs sure does love his coffee.

My love for Starbucks is a 4ever thing… — Stefon (@stefondiggs) August 16, 2017

It wasn’t Diggs’s first custom shoe made from Mache Custom Kicks. He made the wideout’s “Cleveland Show” inspired shoes only a week earlier.

Cleveland Show preseason cleat work for my boy @stefondiggs #skol pic.twitter.com/xU5HF2b2aQ — Mache Custom Kicks (@MACHE275) August 9, 2017

Mache Custom Kicks has made shoes for other athletes and celebrities in the past year, including Kyle Rudolph, Nate Burleson and Robinson Cano. He’s also made shoes for Derek Jeter, Kanye West, 50 Cent and more.

@KyleRudolph82 's footwork for tonight's preseason game in buffalo. The existing lines on this shoe the exaggerated warhawk was inevitable pic.twitter.com/vwnk8SSFCm — Mache Custom Kicks (@MACHE275) August 11, 2017

Made a custom #ToeDragSwag delivery this morning to @Nate13Burleson. Happy to have finally connected my man! pic.twitter.com/lqctcvr1Ug — Mache Custom Kicks (@MACHE275) January 25, 2017