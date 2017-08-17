

Football will comes second, at least for a couple minutes, in Nashville on Monday. (AP Photo)

At 1:27 p.m. CST on Monday, the moon will orbit into a precise location to create a rare total eclipse of the sun over Nashville. The next time this is slated to happen over the Tennessee city will be in 2566, according to Nashville’s Adventure Science Center, so it’s no wonder the Titans have decided to make sure every player gets a chance to watch it.

Although outdoor practices usually happen in the morning, Titans Coach Mike Mularkey said Thursday that the team will be on field that afternoon.

“I adjusted the schedule so we will be practicing during [the eclipse],” Mularkey said (via Titans Insider). “I went back, once we found out about it, and rerouted the schedule so we’re out here together to see it.”

[Everything you need to know about the Aug. 21 solar eclipse]

Mularkey said he thinks it will be a “cool experience” for the team to take in the natural phenomenon together.

Some of the players don’t appear as excited as their coach to see the total eclipse, which will darken the sun completely for about two minutes on Monday.

When asked about it, backup quarterback Matt Cassel said the topic’s come up occasionally, but not enough that he’d think about if instead of football.

“We’ve talked a little bit about it, but it’s kind of hard when you’re engulfed in (training camp) right now,” Cassel told Titans Insider.

At least one player share’s Mularkey’s enthusiasm, however. Place kicker Ryan Succop said he’s been prepared for the eclipse for weeks, having acquired four pairs of viewing glasses he plans to bring to practice.

“I’ve been excited about [the eclipse] for a while,” he told Titans Insider. “I don’t know if I’ll see another one of these in my lifetime.”

The Titans aren’t the only sporting entity preparing for the rare day on Monday. Little League World Series organizers made special plans for Monday, too, even though the path of totality will pass south of its Williamsport, Pa., location. Tournament organizers said earlier this month that they plan to hand out 30,000 pairs of viewing glasses to spectators, players and team managers so they can take in the view.

The eclipse won’t halt play entirely, however, organizers said. The facilities in Williamsport are outfitted with lights so when it even at the region’s darkest point (around 2:38 p.m. EST), play can continue.

Read more:

The worst things that could go wrong during the total solar eclipse — and how to be prepared

Here’s what you’ll see when the sun disappears during the total solar eclipse

Travel the path of the solar eclipse