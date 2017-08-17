A van has crashed into dozens of people in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, local police said on Aug. 17. (Reuters)

Men’s basketball teams from Oregon State, Clemson, Arizona and Tulane are all safe and accounted for in Barcelona, where a driver crashed his van into pedestrians Thursday near Las Ramblas, a popular and crowded tourist area. Per CNN, a Catalan police spokesman said the incident was “most likely” a terrorist attack, and the Associated Press is reporting that up to 13 people have died. One person has been arrested, Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reports.

The NCAA teams were conducting exhibition tours of Spain.

According to David Amber, a studio host for “Hockey Night in Canada” who also is in Barcelona, Clemson and Oregon State both are staying at a hotel near where the attack took place. Both programs took to Twitter on Thursday to say no one from their traveling parties was hurt.

According to the Oregon State athletics website, the Beavers arrived in Barcelona on Tuesday and were scheduled to play their first exhibition game against a Spanish professional team on Thursday afternoon, U.S. time. Oregon State Coach Wayne Tinkle said the attack happened right in front of the team’s hotel, where the team was eating a meal.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Thursday that the teams from Arizona and Tulane were safe and accounted for, as well. The Wildcats have been in Spain since Friday and played their second of three exhibition games on Wednesday night (the finale is scheduled for Friday). The Green Wave arrived in Barcelona on Monday and played the first game of its tour on Wednesday night.

Amber said via Twitter that the attack happened outside his hotel and provided updates on the aftermath.