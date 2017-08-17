A van has crashed into dozens of people in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, local police said on Aug. 17. (Reuters)

Men’s basketball teams from Oregon State, Clemson, Arizona and Tulane are all safe and accounted for in Barcelona, where a driver crashed his van into pedestrians Thursday near Las Ramblas, a popular and crowded tourist area. Per CNN, a Catalan police spokesman said the incident was “most likely” a terrorist attack, and the Associated Press is reporting that up to 13 people have died. One person has been arrested, Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reports.

The NCAA teams were conducting exhibition tours of Spain.

According to David Amber, a studio host for “Hockey Night in Canada” who also is in Barcelona, Clemson and Oregon State both are staying at a hotel near where the attack took place. Both programs took to Twitter on Thursday to say no one from their traveling parties was hurt.

Travel party with Clemson men's basketball team currently in Barcelona is safe and secure… pic.twitter.com/GsmmGha2dR — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) August 17, 2017

According to the Oregon State athletics website, the Beavers arrived in Barcelona on Tuesday and were scheduled to play their first exhibition game against a Spanish professional team on Thursday afternoon, U.S. time. Oregon State Coach Wayne Tinkle said the attack happened right in front of the team’s hotel, where the team was eating a meal.

Yes we are, happened directly in front of our hotel while we were having a team meal in the restaurant, so senseless and sad! All accounted4 — Wayne Tinkle (@waynetinkle) August 17, 2017

Please keep all those impacted by today's tragedy in Barcelona in your thoughts and prayers! No words to describe the sadness. — Wayne Tinkle (@waynetinkle) August 17, 2017

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Thursday that the teams from Arizona and Tulane were safe and accounted for, as well. The Wildcats have been in Spain since Friday and played their second of three exhibition games on Wednesday night (the finale is scheduled for Friday). The Green Wave arrived in Barcelona on Monday and played the first game of its tour on Wednesday night.

Amber said via Twitter that the attack happened outside his hotel and provided updates on the aftermath.

Something horrible has happened outside my hotel in Barcelona. Unclear at this point but the area has been evacuated… — David Amber (@DavidAmber) August 17, 2017

There are casualties. Police are all over the place. Happened about 5pm local time. — David Amber (@DavidAmber) August 17, 2017

Saw a number of ambulances at least16 go by our hotel. There are some injured people lying on sidewalk receiving medical attention — David Amber (@DavidAmber) August 17, 2017

A student from Clemson just told me he saw 2 vans drive into crowd of people on La Ramblas. It's very quiet on street right now- just police — David Amber (@DavidAmber) August 17, 2017

I can confirm at least one casualty a man in his 30/40's has been covered with a tarp at the corner of La Ramblas outside my hotel. — David Amber (@DavidAmber) August 17, 2017