

Barcelona players will wear the specialized jerseys Sunday against Real Betis. (Courtesy of FC Barcelona)

To pay tribute to the victims of Thursday’s terrorist attacks on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas and Cambrils, FC Barcelona will wear specialized jerseys with “Barcelona” on the back and “#TotsSomBarcelona” (which translates to “All of us are Barcelona”) on the front, the Catalan club announced Friday.

The team will sport the specialized shirts on Sunday, during the La Liga season opener against Real Betis. The club got permission for the change in design from Spain’s soccer federation.

#TotsSomBarcelona Barcelona's shirt against Real Betis will pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks https://t.co/2pNrgg8UuY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2017

Barcelona players took part in a minute of silence at their training on Friday, following the terrorist attack in which 13 were killed and more than 100 injured from 34 countries. Barcelona’s teams across various sports and age divisions took part in the moment of silence, as well.

FC Barcelona join the minute's silence. The President Bartomeu and Directors Vilanova and Teixidor represented the Club at Pl.Catalunya. pic.twitter.com/hYePU3Yz9b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2017

Aside from the shirts, Barcelona is planning a minute’s silence before the match on Sunday. Barcelona’s teams will also all be wearing a black armband at all matches this weekend and flags are flying at half-mast at the Camp Nou.

“FC Barcelona wants to express its profound sorrow and utter disgust at the terrorist attack that has hit the heart of our city, la Rambla de Barcelona” Barcelona said in a statement. “The club wishes to send our support and thoughts to the victims, their families and friends as well as the people of Barcelona and its visitors.”

Multiple players took to social media to express their condolences, including Barcelona and Argentine star Lionel Messi, who posted this on Facebook:

“I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, as well as expressing my complete rejection of any acts of violence. We won’t give in, those of us who wish to live in a peaceful, hate-free world in which respect and tolerance form the basis of our coexistence are in the overwhelming majority.”

Quiero mandar mis condolencias y todo mi apoyo a las familias y amigos de las víctimas del terrible atentado en nuestra… Posted by Leo Messi on Thursday, August 17, 2017

Todos consternados por lo que ha pasado y las noticias que siguen saliendo desde nuestra ciudad. Todo mi cariño. pic.twitter.com/CIhEKncx4A — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 17, 2017

Very shocked for what happened in Barcelona. All my support to the city and families! pic.twitter.com/YDtyAiw7Qc — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 17, 2017