Kevin Durant has become newly outspoken since winning his first NBA championship, returning to his once-loved feistiness on social media. Britt McHenry has become newly outspoken since departing from ESPN, often espousing conservative viewpoints she said she kept under wraps during her time at the worldwide leader.

Circumstances brought these two together on Twitter Friday afternoon, and with both now willing to speak their minds, the results were predictable. Those circumstances, of course, being Durant’s comments this week that he would decline to visit the White House because of his feelings about its current occupant.

“If issue (fairly) is divisiveness in the USA, then use celebrity & platform to come together,” McHenry tweeted. “Great leaders meet, not shun invitations to WH.”

If issue (fairly) is divisiveness in the USA, then use celebrity & platform to come together. Great leaders meet, not shun invitations to WH — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 18, 2017

The subject of McHenry’s observation seemed to be Durant, and he sure seemed to take it that way.

“Boo hoo. Sad story,” he wrote to McHenry. “Keep tellin me more.”

boo hoo. Sad story…..keep tellin me more — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 18, 2017

“Ok let’s discuss how a successful man such as yourself can show unity meeting w/ WH just 20 min from PG County,” she wrote. “Your presence can inspire.”

Ok let's discuss how a successful man such as yourself can show unity meeting w/ WH just 20 min from PG County. Your presence can inspire https://t.co/nAcZfeJt07 — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 18, 2017

“By doing the opposite, I am inspiring more people,” he wrote back, although he later erased that message.

Durant made national headlines on Thursday by telling ESPN’s Chris Haynes that he would not be visiting the White House because “I don’t respect who’s in office right now.” Speaking of President Trump, Durant said, “I don’t agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that.”

In response, McHenry tweeted “I don’t respect that you joined a super team to win an NBA title. But I still watched.”

I don't respect that you joined a super team to win an NBA title. But I still watched ‍♀️ https://t.co/28C3t8oEbJ — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 18, 2017

McHenry has had something of a public awakening as an outspoken conservative voice in recent weeks, telling The Post last month that “I feel like a weight’s lifted off my shoulders, that I can say what I believe.” She discussed then the possibility of the Warriors turning down a White House invitation, saying she would be “very vocal” in advocating that they accept.

“It’s still the president of the United States,” she said. “I think it’s showing respect to the highest office in the country. And I guess I just have a lot of pride in the country, in our armed services. I just think there’s a level of respect that you should still to that office. And I know the arguments that would be against that; I know people would say, ‘Well, Donald Trump hasn’t shown respect [to others],’ and I think that’s where it’s difficult.”

McHenry also talked then about her penchant for landing in headlines, as she’s likely done again with her Durant comments.

“If I have these social media platforms, if things are getting picked apart and they’re put into headlines, then I guess I realized maybe I have a voice,”she said, “that I can speak to people and address things I’m riled up about.”

