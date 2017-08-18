

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has held out of training camp in a contract dispute. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Pittsburgh Steeler Le’Veon Bell, one of the NFL’s most talented running backs, wants a long-term contract.

Slapped with the one-year, $12.12 million franchise tag in March, Bell and his employer have yet to put pen to paper on any type of further agreement. Bell has thus held out of his team’s training camp, but will report to the team before their season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

There hasn’t been any indication from either side that a deal was close until a Friday report from the the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette stating Bell vetoed a five-year deal agreed upon by his agent and the Steelers on the afternoon of July 17, the NFL’s deadline for tagged players to sign with their respective teams.

Per Bouchette, the deal was to pay Bell, who accumulated 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground along with 616 yards and two more scores through the air in just 12 games last season, more than $12 million per year, with in excess of $30 million paid out over the first two years.

The team was “baffled” when their offer was rejected by Bell, and Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Kevin Colbert believe he should not have held out of training camp, according to Bouchette.

The plot thickens, however. Bell’s agent, Adisa Bakari, subsequently denied Bouchette’s report, telling Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and that there was never any agreement between the two sides.

“All stories to contrary are false,” Bakari told Schefter.

Meanwhile, the Steelers continue their preseason Sunday, hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 4 p.m. Perhaps more importantly, it feels as though there’s more to this story.

