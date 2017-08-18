The Miami Marlins’ home run sculpture won’t be going anywhere, despite reports that the prospective new ownership group — which includes Yankees legend Derek Jeter — wants to remove the sculpture from the stadium.

According to the Miami Herald, which spoke with Michael Spring, the head of the county’s cultural affairs arm, said the sculpture is “not moveable” since it is owned by the Miami-Dade County and is part of the art-in-public-places installation.

“The County commissioned and purchased the home run sculpture with the public art funds generated by the ballpark project,” Spring said in an email to the Miami Herald on Thursday. It “was designed specifically for this project and location and is permanently installed. It is not movable.”

The discussion of taking down the sculpture was first noted by FanRag’s Jon Heyman, who reported on the sale of the franchise to Jeter and company: “One thing someone connected to the Jeter group has suggested will likely go: the home run sculpture in left-center field that was designed by artist Red Grooms and has been the subject of controversy.”

The eccentric 75-foot home run structure has been at fixture at Marlins Park since 2012 and stands out behind the wall in left-center field. The $2.5 million sculpture spins, lights up and spews water whenever a Miami player hits a home run.

The Marlins confirmed that a $1.2 billion agreement was submitted to Major League Baseball to sell the team to the group headed by businessman Bruce Sherman, Jeter and other partners. It was reported that the team expects to close the deal in early October.

The structure has been a source of mockery and glee to fans across MLB over the years. When it was first constructed, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria said: “It’s meant to make you smile. It’s meant to entertain. It’s meant to be a rallying point in the ballpark, and that’s exactly what it is.”