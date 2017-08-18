The North Carolina academic fraud scandal continued its seemingly infinite crawl toward a resolution this week, as school officials and coaches appeared before the NCAA Committee on Infractions in Nashville for two days of arguments over whether some of the school’s athletic programs used phony classes to keep their athletes eligible during an 18-year period, as the NCAA claimed following a long investigation.

The hearings were closed to the public so we don’t know specifically what went on in that hotel conference room. Nevertheless, Mr. Wuf, mascot of rival North Carolina State, made sure to note the occasion.



(Image via News & Observer)

According to Joe Giglio of the News & Observer, Mr. Wuf’s tweet stayed up for about two hours before it was taken down, but not before it was screengrabbed. And then came the apologies.

“It was disrespectful and not who we strive to be,” Fred Demarest, N.C. State’s senior associate athletic director for communications said, according to Giglio, who added that Demarest reached out to UNC officials to apologize.

Giglio says the Mr. Wuf account is not administered by anyone in the N.C. State communications department, and the offending tweet was written by someone who previously had left the cheerleading team.

Attempts to reach Ms. Wuf for comment on her husband’s antics were not successful.

