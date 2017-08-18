

Here is a picture of lawn mowers. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

The St. Petersburg Bowl always has been something of a curiosity, given that it’s played in an unloved tomb of a baseball stadium and has taken on a parade of obscure naming sponsors over its short existence. magicJack, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and, for one year only, bitcoin have all come and gone, attaching their names to a game that has featured the finest in college football mediocrity.

Friday’s news from the somehow-still-unemployed Brett McMurphy — a former ESPN college football insider who was laid off this spring — will only add to the game’s oddball quotient: According to his sources, the game will be known as the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

There’s a certain logic to at least part of the name. The Gasparilla Pirate Festival is held annually in Tampa in late January, so attaching its name to the bowl game gives it a certain regional allure, as McMurphy points out. And Bad Boy Mowers, a company that I did not know existed until about 36 minutes ago, gets its name out there, as well. The company seems to make riding mowers promising the ability to “mow with an attitude,” which I’m assuming isn’t the same attitude of utter dread I feel when my lawn gets too shaggy.

Bad Boy Mowers recently also became the title sponsor of the Battle 4 Atlantis, a college basketball tournament that features games played in a Bahamanian hotel ballroom. So they’ve got the whole “sponsoring games that are played where they shouldn’t be played” market cornered.

As many, many people have pointed out on Twitter, the new St. Petersburg Bowl name bumps the Poulan Weed-Eater Independence Bowl from its place atop the Mount Olympus of inscrutably sponsored bowl games.

More college football from The Post

Can South Florida win the AAC title and run the table?

Boise State, Wyoming make the Mountain West a little lopsided

Western Kentucky, Louisiana Tech are the teams to beat in Conference USA

Toledo and Ohio stand out in the deep Mid-American Conference

Appalachian State should lead the way in the Sun Belt Conference