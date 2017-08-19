

Nick Saban isn’t too interested in seeing the solar eclipse. (Associated Press Photo/Alabama Media Group, Vasha Hunt)

Alabama Coach Nick Saban owns a lake house in Clayton, Ga., which might be a popular town to visit Monday. It’s one of the few cities in America where the total solar eclipse will pass over, meaning for roughly 150 seconds beginning around 2:36 p.m., anyone there with special sunglasses and an ability to angle their head upward can observe what eclipse connoisseurs dub “the sight of a lifetime.”

Of course, Saban won’t be at his lake house Monday because he has to prepare his machine of a program for its season opener Sept. 2 against Florida State.

He and the Crimson Tide will be practicing In Tuscaloosa, Ala., where the moon will produce slightly more than 90 percent visible blockage of the sun — still a rare sight for college kids who weren’t alive the last time a total solar eclipse was visible anywhere in America (February, 1979).

A reporter asked Saban after his team’s scrimmage Saturday whether the Tide would take any precautions to prevent eye damage when taking in the eclipse. Saban responded with the enthusiasm of someone who is looking to buy a new muffler for his car.

“We’ll set it up so if the players want to go out there and get some sunglasses and look at it, I guess they can,” he said in monotone. “That’s not something that I’m really that focused on right now.”

Saban, 65, said he watches the Weather Channel “every day,” and it informed him how the eclipse will look everywhere in America, “so what’s gonna be significant?” Saban asked, before again touting the Weather Channel as the place to go for all solar eclipse appreciation.

“So, I’ma watch it on TV,” Saban continued. “Maybe we should have a team meeting about how we’re going to do this; I haven’t thought about it yet.”

The Crimson Tide have seven home games this season. Surely, Saban won’t tell 100,000-plus Alabama fans to stay home each week and just watch on TV.

